Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of C$268.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.