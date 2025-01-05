TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Financial Review

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TruBridge and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50 TSR 0 0 0 0 0.00

TruBridge presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.82%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than TSR.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TruBridge and TSR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $337.67 million 0.91 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -5.05 TSR $88.82 million 0.33 $1.74 million $0.85 15.74

TSR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78% TSR 2.15% 11.21% 7.97%

Summary

TSR beats TruBridge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

