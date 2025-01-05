TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
