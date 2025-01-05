Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.84. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 90,678 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 108,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

