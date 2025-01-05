UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

UGE International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$67.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

