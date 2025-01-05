Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.0 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.