Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.2 %

UAA stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

