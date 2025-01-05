uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $17.55. uniQure shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 41,727 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

uniQure Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $874.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

