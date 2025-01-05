United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.41 and last traded at $66.48. 10,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

