Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Shares Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.69. 60,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 113,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

UPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstream Bio news, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erez Chimovits purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at $77,432,841. The trade was a 22.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

