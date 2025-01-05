Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

