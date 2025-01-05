VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) versus BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Critical Survey

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and VanEck Biotech ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 VanEck Biotech ETF 0 4 2 0 2.65

VanEck Biotech ETF has a consensus target price of $158.52, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VanEck Biotech ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VanEck Biotech ETF is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and VanEck Biotech ETF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund $19.20 million 20.27 N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. VanEck Biotech ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and VanEck Biotech ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VanEck Biotech ETF beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc was formed on March 16, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

