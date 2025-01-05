VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 178,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 123,941 shares.The stock last traded at $86.75 and had previously closed at $86.34.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $596.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

