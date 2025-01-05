Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 317,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,083,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

