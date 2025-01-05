Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.