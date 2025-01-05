Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 70,745,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 59,188,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £932,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

