Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00.

EA opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $5,597,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $950,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

