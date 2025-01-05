Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $215.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.80 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

