Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.73. 99,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 708,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,435,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,777,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 253.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.