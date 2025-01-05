Vladimir Tenev Sells 750,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $43.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 165,791 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
