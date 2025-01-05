Vladimir Tenev Sells 750,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 165,791 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

