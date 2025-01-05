Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €29.69 ($30.61) and last traded at €29.66 ($30.58). Approximately 1,466,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.32 ($30.23).

Vonovia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

