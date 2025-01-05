VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 501,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 288,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
VR Resources Trading Down 8.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.