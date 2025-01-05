Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.30 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 78.60 ($0.98). Approximately 636,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 851,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($0.98).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.
