Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.30 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 78.60 ($0.98). Approximately 636,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 851,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($0.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The firm has a market cap of £333.94 million, a PE ratio of 982.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.