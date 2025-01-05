Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $519.70.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.
Watsco Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.58.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
