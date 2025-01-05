Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,130 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $644,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

