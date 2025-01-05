William L. Meaney Sells 69,131 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William L. Meaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 293.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

