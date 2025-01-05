William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,885,606.40. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2,348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $133,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

