William Peter Schroers Sells 12,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Peter Schroers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$90,120.00.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

XTC opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Exco Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.01.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

