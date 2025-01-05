Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $309.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $237.50 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

