WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 237,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 121,234 shares.The stock last traded at $30.77 and had previously closed at $30.48.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth $317,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

