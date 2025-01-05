XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 192,572 shares.The stock last traded at $2.03 and had previously closed at $2.09.

XCHG Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.