Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 170,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 262,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

