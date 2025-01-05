Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30. 308,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 500,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Yext alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YEXT

Yext Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Yext

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $807.84 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 36.0% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 900,975 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.