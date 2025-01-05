Zachary Nelson Sells 8,433 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $133,663.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,363.95. This represents a 25.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, November 4th, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27.

FRSH stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Freshworks by 157.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

