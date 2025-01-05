Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Trading Up 17.7% – Here’s What Happened

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). 6,529,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,442,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.86 ($0.10).

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Up 11.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £58.91 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

