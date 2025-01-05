Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.81 and last traded at $97.25. Approximately 2,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 35.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

