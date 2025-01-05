Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,689 shares of company stock worth $10,395,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

