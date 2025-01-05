ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 1,123,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,709,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $2.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 49.98%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 385,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

