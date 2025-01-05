ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 10,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 62,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

ZJK Industrial Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZJK Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

