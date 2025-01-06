13,537 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Apple comprises 1.9% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Apple by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 59,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $243.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

