142 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.69.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $697.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $533.70 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $802.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.