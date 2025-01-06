28,861 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 126,096 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.22.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

