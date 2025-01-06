334 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,911,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $195.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

