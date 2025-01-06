38,198 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,556,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,206,813. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,160,723 shares of company stock worth $1,408,158,941. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

