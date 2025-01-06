Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.78. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 24,972 shares.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $54,888.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,695.70. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

