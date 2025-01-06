Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 342,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 599,397 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $32.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
