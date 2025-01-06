Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %
AKTX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
