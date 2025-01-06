Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.90. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions comprises approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

