Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amarin
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.