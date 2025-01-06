Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 599,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $111,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 85,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

